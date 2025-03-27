Watch CBS News
Man shot by LAPD officers during standoff in South LA

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A man was shot by a Los Angeles Police Department officer during a barricade situation in South LA on Wednesday night.

The LAPD posted updates about the situation on X and said that around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Figueroa Street.

south-la-barricade.png
A man was shot during a standoff with Los Angeles Police Department officers in South LA on Wednesday night.  KNN.News

Officers received calls of a man with a rifle who was pointing it at people passing by. Authorities said the man refused to follow directions and commands given by the officers. He then barricaded himself on the second floor of an apartment.

SWAT officers were called to the scene and requested the man come out of the apartment when he was spotted with the firearm in the second-story window, and officers shot the man.

He was struck by gunfire and then taken into custody. He was later taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

The LAPD said he was listed in stable condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

The area around Figueroa Street from Gage Avenue to 67th Street will be closed for several hours as police continue to investigate the incident. 

Investigators will review body-worn camera footage and surveillance footage of nearby businesses. 

