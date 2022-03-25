Man shot, killed while sitting in car on Paramount street

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in a residential neighborhood in Paramount late Thursday night.

The shooting occurred just before 11 p.m. in the 15000 block of Orizaba Avenue.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to reports of a shooting to find a man in his mid-20s in a car with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

His name was not immediately released.

There were bullet casings surrounding the vehicle. No arrests have been made and there was no immediate suspect information. There was no word on a motive.

Lincoln Elementary School is located a few blocks away. Investigators were hoping to have the scene cleared by the time students arrived to class.