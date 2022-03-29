Man shot, killed in Temple City

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (March 29 AM Edition)

A man was killed during a shooting in Temple City Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Las Tunas Drive, near Jefferson Middle School, around 12:20 p.m.

#LASD Homicide Detectives Responding to a Shooting Investigation, 9000blk of Las Tunas Drive #TempleCityhttps://t.co/U8lNzBK1qe

LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Anonymous (800) 222-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/AVetol6Lvx — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) March 29, 2022

Upon their arrival, deputies found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Deputy Raquel Utley said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

It wasn't clear what prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.