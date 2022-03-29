Man shot, killed in Temple City
A man was killed during a shooting in Temple City Tuesday afternoon.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Las Tunas Drive, near Jefferson Middle School, around 12:20 p.m.
Upon their arrival, deputies found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Deputy Raquel Utley said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
It wasn't clear what prompted the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
