Watch CBS News

Man shot, killed in Temple City

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/CNS

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (March 29 AM Edition) 01:38

A man was killed during a shooting in Temple City Tuesday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Las Tunas Drive, near Jefferson Middle School, around 12:20 p.m.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Deputy Raquel Utley said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

It wasn't clear what prompted the shooting. 

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. 

First published on March 29, 2022 / 3:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.