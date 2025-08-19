Man shot, killed in Bellflower park near St. John Bosco High

A man was found shot dead in a popular Bellflower Park on Monday night, and authorities are still searching for answers.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident was reported around 9:16 p.m. on the 14000 block of Bellflower Boulevard, which is T. Mayne Thompson Park. Images captured at the scene showed a heavy police presence near one of the baseball fields at the park, with crime tape surrounding the area.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified later Tuesday as 25-year-old Frank Zavala, according to the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

No suspect information has been released as of Tuesday morning.

The park is across the street from St. John Bosco High School, although it's not clear if class on Tuesday will be affected.