Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed in Bellflower park near St. John Bosco High

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

Authorities investigating shooting death at Thompson Park in Bellflower
Authorities investigating shooting death at Thompson Park in Bellflower 01:33

A man was found shot dead in a popular Bellflower Park on Monday night, and authorities are still searching for answers.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident was reported around 9:16 p.m. on the 14000 block of Bellflower Boulevard, which is T. Mayne Thompson Park. Images captured at the scene showed a heavy police presence near one of the baseball fields at the park, with crime tape surrounding the area.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified later Tuesday as 25-year-old Frank Zavala, according to the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

No suspect information has been released as of Tuesday morning.

The park is across the street from St. John Bosco High School, although it's not clear if class on Tuesday will be affected.

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue