Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in Van Nuys; search for four suspects underway

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a group of suspects whom they believe are connected to a shooting that happened in Van Nuys late Friday. 

The shooting happened at around 5;30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Vesper Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department officers said. 

They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They say he was conscious and breathing after sustaining the wound. 

Investigators noted that the four suspects fled from the area in a black Mercedes Crossover. 

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 7:19 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.