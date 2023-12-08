Man shot in Van Nuys; search for four suspects underway

Police are searching for a group of suspects whom they believe are connected to a shooting that happened in Van Nuys late Friday.

The shooting happened at around 5;30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Vesper Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department officers said.

They arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They say he was conscious and breathing after sustaining the wound.

Investigators noted that the four suspects fled from the area in a black Mercedes Crossover.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.