Man shot in Chinatown after being turned away from brewery

By Amy Maetzold

Authorities are looking for a gunman who shot a man in his 20s in Chinatown Thursday morning.

The man is currently in critical condition and undergoing surgery after being shot in the abdomen.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 2:05 a.m. to the 900 block of North Hill Street near West College Street where they learned the victim was approached by an unknown person, who fired at him several times.

Investigators said before the victim was shot, he attempted to get into a local brewery and was turned away. After being shot, he made his way to a gas station, where he called police.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived to the scene and took the victim to a hospital.

Witnesses said the suspect drove away from the scene in a green Dodge Charger. 

First published on February 29, 2024 / 6:30 AM PST

