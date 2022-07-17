Watch CBS News
Man shot in both shoulders after argument at McDonald's in Whittier

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A man was shot in both shoulders following an argument with a pair of suspects at a McDonald's on Saturday. 

The shooting occurred a little after 9:15 p.m. at the fast food restaurant located at 8500 Washington Boulevard. 

According to police, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the victim and two other men. He was shot in both shoulders before the pair of suspects fled from the scene on foot. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment on the gunshot wounds, both of which were considered to be non-life-threatening. 

A witness at the location told the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Pico Rivera Station deputies that they had seen the suspects, prompting a massive search perimeter in the area. 

As a result, one of the two suspects was taken into custody. The other is still at large. 

First published on July 17, 2022 / 6:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

