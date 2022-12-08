Watch CBS News
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.

A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.

Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.

Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.

