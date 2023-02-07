Man shot and killed by Riverside County deputies in Moreno Valley

Riverside County deputies fatally shot a man in Moreno Valley on Monday.

Units were dispatched to the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue sometime before 1:30 p.m., when Riverside County Sheriff's Department tweeted that a shooting involving deputies had occurred.

While further details haven't yet been provided by authorities, family members at the scene have said that the man was schizophrenic and in the midst of a mental health crisis. They said that he was supposed to go to the clinic on Monday but was agitated.

The behavior caused family members to contact authorities and report that the man was armed with a BB gun.

Some point after the deputies' arrival a shooting occurred and the man was killed.

