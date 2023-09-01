Man sentenced for Glassell Park Rite Aid shooting in 2021

A man was sentenced for fatally shooting a Rite Aid employee in Glassell Park back in 2021 on Friday.

Anthony Lemus, 22, pleaded no contest back in April to second-degree murder stemming from the incident, when he shot and killed 36-year-old Miguel Penaloza, who tried to stop the theft of two cases of beer from the store in the 4000 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard on July 15, 2021.

Penaloza was struck in the chest and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Office of the Medical Examiner.

Lemus surrendered to police on July 26, 2021, nine days after the shooting.

Family members told KCAL News that Penaloza was working his last shift at Rite Aid when the shooting occurred.