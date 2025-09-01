Watch CBS News
Local News

Man riding scooter hit, killed by driver in Long Beach

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A man died early Monday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Long Beach, according to authorities.

The Long Beach Police Department said officers responded to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at about 3:19 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Federation Drive. Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground unconscious.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He remains unidentified publicly as of Monday morning.

Investigations revealed that the man was riding a scooter southbound when he was hit by a 28-year-old Laguna Beach man driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent. The man was riding the scooter outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Police said speed, distracted and impaired driving were not suspected to be factors in the collision.

No additional details were immediately made available.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Ashley Van Holland at 562-570-7355.  

Austin Turner

Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue