Man riding scooter hit, killed by driver in Long Beach

A man died early Monday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Long Beach, according to authorities.

The Long Beach Police Department said officers responded to reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at about 3:19 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Federation Drive. Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground unconscious.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. He remains unidentified publicly as of Monday morning.

Investigations revealed that the man was riding a scooter southbound when he was hit by a 28-year-old Laguna Beach man driving a 2016 Hyundai Accent. The man was riding the scooter outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Police said speed, distracted and impaired driving were not suspected to be factors in the collision.

No additional details were immediately made available.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detail Detective Ashley Van Holland at 562-570-7355.