Man riding scooter dies in collision with car in West Adams

Man riding scooter killed in collision with car in West Adams

A man riding a scooter was killed when he collided with a car in West Adams on Saturday.

The crash happened at around 6:15 p.m. near Hauser Boulevard and Jefferson Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, only identified as a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear, but investigators say that the driver remained on scene to cooperate with their investigation.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a scooter could be seen in the middle of the road, dozens of feet from where a white tent covered the victim's body.

No further information was provided.