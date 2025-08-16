Man rescued by helicopter after 2 days trapped behind California waterfall

California police used a helicopter to rescue a man who got trapped for two days behind a waterfall when the force of the water pushed him off his climbing lines, law enforcement officials said.

Ryan Wardwell, 46, of Long Beach, California, had planned to rappel down waterfalls known as the Seven Teacups on Sunday in a remote area about two hours south of Sequoia National Park, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

He never returned to his car that night, prompting a search that led law enforcement to use infrared technology and aircraft to try to find Wardwell. The rough terrain and late hour forced officials to suspend the search until the next day.

It was early Tuesday when a dive and rescue team used a drone to pinpoint Wardwell, who was alive and responsive behind a large waterfall, police said.

He came off his rappelling lines when "the extreme hydraulics of the river" trapped him behind the cascade, police said.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office posted video of Wardwell's rescue on Facebook.

Messages seeking comment were left Friday with Wardwell and the sheriff's office.

The California Highway Patrol used a helicopter to hoist Wardwell to safety. He was treated for minor injuries and dehydration and reunited with family.