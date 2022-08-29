Man possibly beaten to death in La Habra

A man was found dead in a parking lot of a shopping center located on the corner of La Habra Boulevard and Palm Street on Sunday morning.

The La Habra Police Department was investigating the suspicious death until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

It is believed that the victim was beaten to death by an attacker who has previously assaulted the victim, according to a bakery owner at the shopping center.

