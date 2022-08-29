Watch CBS News
Local News

Man possibly beaten to death in La Habra

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 29 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 29 AM Edition) 01:55

A man was found dead in a parking lot of a shopping center located on the corner of La Habra Boulevard and Palm Street on Sunday morning.

The La Habra Police Department was investigating the suspicious death until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

It is believed that the victim was beaten to death by an attacker who has previously assaulted the victim, according to a bakery owner at the shopping center.

Tune into KCAL9 News at 12 and 4 p.m. for more updates on this story.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 11:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.