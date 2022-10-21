Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large
Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large 00:27

A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.

The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 11:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.