Man killed in high-speed hit-and-run in West Adams area

A man was killed in a violent multi-car hit-and-run crash in the West Adams area on Thursday

Officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Adams Boulevard near Harcourt Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived to learn that a car being driven at a high rate of speed hit another car that was being driven by the victim, identified as 37-year-old Leonardo Sanchez Palomar.

The force of the crash caused the victim's car to slam into a nearby building, police said.

Palomar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that another driver, inside of a third car that was also involved in the crash, fled from the area before they arrived.

There was no information provided on either of the other two people involved or their vehicles.