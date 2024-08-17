Watch CBS News
Man killed in crash with big rig on 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita

A man was killed and another injured during a two-car crash involving a semi truck in Santa Clarita early Friday morning. 

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on northbound lanes of I-5 near Calgrove Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear, but firefighters arrived to the scene and transported one of the victims to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. 

The second victim, since identified by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner as 24-year-old Roberto Flores, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators reported that a car drove off the freeway during the crash, but they did not provide any further information. 

