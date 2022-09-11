Watch CBS News
Man killed in crash involving freight train in Pomona

Authorities say a man was killed following a collision involving a freight train in Pomona. 

Officers with the Pomona Police Department responded to Palomares Street north of First Street following a report of a crash. 

When they arrived, they located a sedan that had apparently been broadsided by a moving freight train at a high rate of speed. 

The driver of the sedan was gravely injured and died at the scene. 

Palomares Street between First and Commercial streets remained closed. 

It remains unknown what caused the crash and whether alcohol or drugs were a factor. The accident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Pomona Police Department's Traffic Services Bureau at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.

