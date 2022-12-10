Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Maywood

A pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in what the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department determined was a road rage incident.

Deputies arrived to the scene at E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard in Maywood after receiving a call about a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

After arriving, deputies found a male victim suffering from a torso injury. He was transported to a hospital where he was unfortunately pronounced dead.

The identity of the man has not been released at this moment however the driver responsible for the crash is in custody, according to LA County Sheriffs.

The motivation behind the road rage collision that resulted in a fatality is unclear at this moment.