Man killed in 5 Freeway crash in Santa Clarita

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was killed Monday morning when a vehicle that was disabled with no lights in the lanes of the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita was struck by another vehicle.

The crash was reported at 3:13 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway south of Highway 126 and Newhall Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash left one vehicle on its side and the man in lanes, the CHP said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP Officer Patrick Kimball. His name has not yet been released.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 3:41 a.m. shutting down all southbound freeway lanes through the crash scene.

Traffic was backed-up during the Monday morning commute near Magic Mountain Pkwy. 

Around 6:15 a.m. one lane was re-opened by the CHP on the southbound freeway. 

First published on November 7, 2022 / 5:43 AM

