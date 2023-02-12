Man killed during possible road rage incident in Whittier

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Whittier Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from Whittier Police Department, the crash occurred at around 3:10 p.m. in the 14700 block of Cullen Street at Parise Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in the street. They also located the suspect, who they have determined to be the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed him.

Police believe that the incident stemmed from road rage, which occurred while both drivers were traveling northbound along Colima Road near Anaconda Street.

"At some point the victim displayed a handgun and was followed by the suspect," the statement said. "The victim later exited his vehicle to confront the suspect, at which time he was struck by the suspect's vehicle. A handgun was located inside the victim's vehicle."

Fontana resident Jeffrey Flores, 29, was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

The victim's name has not yet been released.