Man killed, bystander struck by stray bullet during shooting in Long Beach

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Long Beach Friday evening that left one man dead and another woman wounded.

The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. near 14th Street and Walnut Avenue, when a man was reportedly approached by three suspects who "discharged their firearms without provocation," according to Long Beach Police.

As they fled from the scene, the suspects are said to have fired shots at a vehicle that was driving by, striking the woman behind the wheel in the leg.

LBPD detailed that the man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead, and that the woman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to both the upper and lower body.

Her condition was not currently known.

Neither of the victims are believed to have known each other, police said.

Investigators were working to locate the suspects and determine a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call them at (562) 570-7244.