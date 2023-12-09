Man killed after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Thousand Oaks

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Thousand Oaks early Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the area near Janss Road and Windsor Drive at around 6 a.m., after learning that a person was disturbing cars in the area and "running in the roadway and attempting to open doors of vehicles traveling in the area," according to a statement from Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

One person also reported that the man tried to open the door of their truck before jumping into and out of the bed as they car drove.

By the time deputies arrived, they found the man lying unresponsive on a sidewalk north of the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that evidence suggests that the man was struck by a car traveling westbound on Janss Road. The car then fled from the area and turned northbound on Montgomery Road.

The pedestrian's name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at (805) 947-8289.