Man holds his family captive in Irvine home during police standoff

A man armed with a machete held his family captive in their Irvine home during a police standoff on Wednesday afternoon.

The Irvine Police Department said the suspect would not allow his family to leave their condo near the intersection of Terrapin and Cadence. Officers said he was on the first floor, and four relatives, including juveniles, were on the third floor of the home.

After roughly one hour, officers used a ladder to rescue the family members. The suspect remained inside.

Irvine PD sent its SWAT team, and police have cordoned off part of the neighborhood.

The Irvine Police Department's SWAT team responded to the neighborhood. CBS LA

Police said a family member who was not at the home called 911.