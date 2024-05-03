Man injured after Los Angeles County deputy shoots him in La Puente

A man was injured after a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's deputy shot him in La Puente Friday morning.

LA County deputy shooting investigation in the 600 block of Willow Avenue and East Temple Avenue in La Puente.

The shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. in the 600 block of Willow Avenue and East Temple Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said deputies were responding to a disturbance call, but no other information was given about the incident.

The shooting happened after the man confronted the deputies. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported. Willow Avenue was closed while crews investigated the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.