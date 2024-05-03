Watch CBS News
Local News

Man injured after Los Angeles County deputy shoots him in La Puente

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

Deputy shooting investigation in La Puente
Deputy shooting investigation in La Puente 01:10

A man was injured after a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's deputy shot him in La Puente Friday morning.

deputy-shooting-la-puente.png
LA County deputy shooting investigation in the 600 block of Willow Avenue and East Temple Avenue in La Puente.

The shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. in the 600 block of Willow Avenue and East Temple Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said deputies were responding to a disturbance call, but no other information was given about the incident.

The shooting happened after the man confronted the deputies. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported. Willow Avenue was closed while crews investigated the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 7:03 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.