Man in standoff with police in Woodland Hills

A man who reportedly was threatening people was in a standoff with police in Woodland Hills Thursday.

Officers went to the 5500 block of Canoga Avenue about 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It was unclear if the man was armed, police said.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were sent to the scene, and the standoff was continuing late Thursday morning, police said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)