Man in his 20s found fatally shot in Compton

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton late Friday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Elm Street at around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators were working to determine a motive in the shooting, and were looking into whether the shooting was gang-related or not.

They were unable to provide any information on a suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.