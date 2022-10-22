Watch CBS News
Man in his 20s found fatally shot in Compton

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Compton late Friday evening. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Elm Street at around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. 

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. 

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. 

Investigators were working to determine a motive in the shooting, and were looking into whether the shooting was gang-related or not. 

They were unable to provide any information on a suspect or vehicle. 

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

First published on October 22, 2022 / 7:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

