Man in critical condition after being shot while riding scooter in Long Beach

A man is in critical condition after he was shot while riding a scooter in Long Beach late Friday.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department officers.

They say that the man was riding the scooter in the area when a car pulled up alongside him and opened fire, striking him in the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is said to be in critical condition.

"Shots were fired at the victim from the vehicle before the vehicle fled," LBPD said.

While they did not have any suspect information, investigators said that they recovered shell casings from the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact LBPD.