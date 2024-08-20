Man hospitalized after deputy shooting in La Mirada parking lot

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department launched an investigation into a deputy shooting in La Mirada Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 1:45 p.m. in the 14700 block of Firestone Boulevard while the department's gang unit closed in on a murder suspect outside of a local hotel. Deputies in unmarked vehicles appeared to block the suspect's vehicle from leaving the parking lot.

An LASD spokesperson said the deputies opened fire while trying to arrest the armed suspect, striking him at least once.

Paramedics took the man to hospital in an unknown condition. No deputies were injured, according to LASD.

The department encouraged anyone with information about the case to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website.

Several agencies launch independent investigations into deputy shootings that result in injuries. First, the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau respond to the scene to conduct their own probe.

After, the case is handed to the Critical Incident Review Panel to determine if any immediate actions are warranted.

The Office of the Inspector General also sends a representative to oversee the investigation. The shooting is also reviewed by the Sheriff's Executive Force Review Committee.

Finally, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office analyzes the investigation to determine if the shooting was legally justified or if criminal charges must be filed.