Man dies after being shot by police in Pacoima

A man is dead after being shot by police in Pacoima on Tuesday.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but officers were first called to the area, near Carl Street and LeHigh Avenue, for reports of a man with a gun, according to Los Angeles Police Department officials.

At some point after their arrival an officer put out a call for help and the shooting occurred, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Due to the large crowd gathering in the area, LAPD has requested additional units to assist as they investigate the matter.

The public has been advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.