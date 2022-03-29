Man gunned down on Long Beach street

A man was shot and killed on a street in Long Beach early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Street and Linden Avenue, according to Long Beach police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting to find a man with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

His name was not released.

Footage from the scene showed bullet casings lying in the roadway.

No arrests have been made. Police said the shooting may be gang-related.