Man found stabbed to death near Los Angeles River in Paramount

A stabbing investigation was underway in Paramount early Friday morning after a man was found stabbed to death near the Los Angeles River.

After receiving reports of the incident just before 5:30 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arriving to the scene located near Somerset Boulevard and San Jose Avenue found a man suffering from what appeared to be a stabbing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with additional information was urged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.