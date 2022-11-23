Man found stabbed on Metro platform in DTLA dies

A man was found with multiple stab wounds on a Metro train platform near Pershing Square Wednesday morning. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. CBSLA

LAPD officers were called to Fifth and Hill streets in downtown L.A. at 1:15 a.m. and found the man lying on the platform.

Train delays were expected and Metro was running buses for commuters in the area.

LAPD and Metro Police were investigating the incident.

Service has been interrupted between Pershing Square and Westlake stations during the investigation.