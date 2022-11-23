Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Man found stabbed on Metro platform in DTLA dies

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

pershing-square-stabbing.png
A man was found with multiple stab wounds on a Metro train platform near Pershing Square Wednesday morning. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. CBSLA

A man was found with multiple stab wounds on a Metro train platform near Pershing Square Wednesday morning. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LAPD officers were called to Fifth and Hill streets in downtown L.A. at 1:15 a.m. and found the man lying on the platform.

Train delays were expected and Metro was running buses for commuters in the area.

LAPD and Metro Police were investigating the incident.

Service has been interrupted between Pershing Square and Westlake stations during the investigation.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 6:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.