Man found shot to death inside car in city of Bell

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot do death inside a car in the city of Bell on Monday.

Officers with the Bell Police Department were dispatched to the 5000 block of Florence Avenue, between Wilcox Avenue and Sherman Way, at around 7 p.m. after learning of a shooting in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who are assisting with the investigation.

Upon arrival, they found that a man was shot in the upper body while driving in the area. He crashed after he was struck by gunfire.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

LASD homicide detectives have not provided information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.