Man found shot to death in Huntington Park
A man with a gun shot wound was found deceased early Saturday morning in Huntington Park, according to City News Service.
The male victim was found shot to death on the 6300 block of Seville Avenue around 3:50 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not released any information about the victim.
No other information about this homicide has been released at this moment.
