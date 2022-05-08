Man found dead inside parked car in Anaheim; 1 person detained

Authorities on Sunday detained one person in connection with the death of a man inside a parked car in Anaheim.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Ball Road following a report of screaming heard from the car. The call was placed just before 8:40 a.m.

When officers arrived, they located one man and detained him without incident. A second man was found inside the car and had died from trauma.

Police said there is no search for additional suspects. The identification of the victim has not been revealed pending next of kin.

Police said Ball Road between Loara and Gilbuck streets will remain closed through the end of the day.