Man found dead inside burnt out mobile home in Lancaster

A man was found dead inside of a burnt out mobile home following a fire in Lancaster on Tuesday.

Firefighters and deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park in the 1300 block of East Avenue I at around 7:30 a.m. after learning of a body that was found inside of a home where a fire had just broken out, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

By the time they arrived, the blaze had already been extinguished with a fire extinguisher, deputies said.

Investigators are now working to determine what ignited the fire.

The victim has been identified as Stephen Choma, 61, by the Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.