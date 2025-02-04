Watch CBS News
Man dead after being fatally shot by police in Pomona

By Chelsea Hylton

A man is dead after being fatally shot by police in Pomona Monday night.

The Lo Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting took place around 10:07 p.m. near Muchison Avenue and Stratus Drive.

pomona-police-shooting.png
A man who police allege was chasing two people with a gun is dead after being shot by officers in Pomona.  KCAL News

The sheriff's department said Pomona police received a 911 call about a man with a gun chasing two other people. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man who fit the description of the call.

Officers attempted to contact the man when he pulled out his gun. Shortly after, an officer-involved shooting took place, according to the sheriff's department.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Members from the LA County Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's gun was recovered at the scene by police.

The LA County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LA County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

