Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found fatally shot inside car in South Los Angeles

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A homicide investigation was underway Sunday in South Los Angeles after a man was fatally shot inside his vehicle, Los Angeles police said. 

The LAPD received a call around 3:20 a.m. that reported a shooting at 89th and Broadway. When they arrived, they found the victim, described as a man between the age of 40-50, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He died at the scene. His identity has not been released. A motive for the shooting was unknown. It also remains unclear if the shooting was gang-related. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.