Man found fatally shot inside car in South Los Angeles

A homicide investigation was underway Sunday in South Los Angeles after a man was fatally shot inside his vehicle, Los Angeles police said.

The LAPD received a call around 3:20 a.m. that reported a shooting at 89th and Broadway. When they arrived, they found the victim, described as a man between the age of 40-50, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene. His identity has not been released. A motive for the shooting was unknown. It also remains unclear if the shooting was gang-related.