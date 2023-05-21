Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot in unincorporated LA County community

Authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting in the unincorporated LA County community of Florence-Firestone Park.

The shooting in the 9400 Block of Parmalee Avenue unfolded just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 

There, law enforcement offices responded and located a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released. 

Anyone with more information about the shooting was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

