Man fatally shot in South Los Angeles; investigation underway

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened a little after 9 p.m. near S. Main Street between Broadway and San Pedro Street, where officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the front lawn of a home. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There was no suspect information immediately available as officers continued the early investigation. 

As they continued to survey the scene, Main Street was closed in both directions.

September 7, 2022

