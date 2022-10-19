Man fatally shot in South LA, suspect at large
A man was fatally shot Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area.
The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim, who died a the scene.
No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.
Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
