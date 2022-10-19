Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot in South LA, suspect at large

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A man was fatally shot Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area.

The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the victim, who died a the scene. 

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

October 19, 2022

