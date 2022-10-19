Man fatally shot in Hawthorne; suspect still on the loose

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne on Wednesday.

The shooting took place on the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this moment.

So far LA County Sheriff deputies and the Hawthorne Police Department have not arrested any suspects and there is no information on how the shooting unfolded.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.