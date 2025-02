A man is dead after he was fatally shot in a cul-de-sac in the Sunland neighborhood Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said around 11:30 p.m. the man was walking when he was approached by two vehicles.

Two men got out of the vehicles and shot the man before fleeing the scene, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The LAPD said there have been no arrests.