Man fatally shot in alleyway in Pomona; probe underway

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Pomona. 

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in an alley off of Garey Avenue and Grove Street. There, first responders arrived and located the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A motive for the shooting remains unknown. 

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. 

First published on June 4, 2023 / 9:20 AM

