Man fatally shot in alleyway in Pomona; probe underway

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Pomona.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in an alley off of Garey Avenue and Grove Street. There, first responders arrived and located the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.