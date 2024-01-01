Man fatally shot at New Year's Eve party in Palmdale

A man was fatally shot at a New Year's Eve party in Palmdale on Monday.

The shooting was reported at around 6:25 a.m. in the 38700 block of 2nd Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arrival, they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released due to the ongoing investigation.

Witnesses told investigators that a New Year's Eve party had been ongoing at the house when the shooting happened.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.