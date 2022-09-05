Watch CBS News
Man fatally shot at engagement party in Northridge; search for suspect underway

A 29-year-old man was fatally shot at a "pre-wedding" party in Northridge late Sunday evening, prompting a large scale manhunt for the gunman. 

The shooting is believed to have happened at around 11:15 p.m. during an engagement party located on Parthenia Street, where an argument between two men escalated into the shooting. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the victim was shot multiple times by the suspect, a man in his 40s, who fled from the scene. 

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police had set up a perimeter in the area following the shooting as they searched for the suspect. 

There was no additional information immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

