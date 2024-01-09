Man charged with multiple accounts of forcible sexual assault against a child in Culver City home invasion

The man who is suspected of breaking into a home Dec. 2 and sexually assaulting a child in Culver City faces life without the possibility of parole if he is convicted as charged.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the charges against Marcos Maldonado, 35, who was arrested Dec. 5 and is being held on a $1.8 million bail.

Gascón said Maldonado, of Kern County, faces multiple accounts of forcible sexual assault against a child, and also faces special allegations under aggravated circumstances.

The assault happened on Dec. 2 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. at a home in the Blair Hills community, police said. Maldonado allegedly was in the home for hours before leaving on foot around 7 a.m., according to the Culver City Police Department.

He allegedly told the victim his friend was outside with a gun and would kill her family if she told anyone what happened, according to Gascón.

When officers arrived at the home around 7:46 a.m., they were unable to locate the suspect, but did collect video footage from neighboring surveillance cameras.

"Culver City police detectives have worked tirelessly from the day that this crime occurred to identify and locate the involved suspect,"

Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims said.

Sims said last week, on Jan. 4th, through DNA evidence, the suspect was identified and arrested by Culver City police on the I-5 Freeway after leaving a downtown Los Angeles hotel and heading to board a bus to Bakersfield.

Police said that while there are no other similar crimes reported in the area, the department is still collaborating with other agencies in case there may be additional victims. Anyone with information may call (310) 253-6302 or email tips@culvercity.org.