Man dies after being shot while driving in Long Beach

A man was found fatally wounded inside his vehicle in Long Beach, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell, according to Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia said. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The man, whose name has not been released, died at a hospital. He had reportedly crashed into a parked car after being shot.

A motive for the shooting was not known. There are unconfirmed reports that there was a child also in the vehicle with the man.