Probe underway in East Los Angeles after man is fatally shot

An investigation was underway in East Los Angeles where a man was fatally shot over the weekend, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded after midnight Sunday in the 500 block of N. Rowan Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.

Anyone with more information was asked to call Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.