Watch CBS News
Local News

Probe underway in East Los Angeles after man is fatally shot

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway in East Los Angeles where a man was fatally shot over the weekend, authorities said. 

The shooting unfolded after midnight Sunday in the 500 block of N. Rowan Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The man, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene. 

Anyone with more information was asked to call Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning close to 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.